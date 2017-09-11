Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Her ‘Baby’ News For The First Time

The mum-of-two is said to be expecting her third child via a surrogate

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on those ‘baby’ rumours.

According to PEOPLE, a surrogate Kim, 36, and her husband Kanye West hired to carry their third child is pregnant.

The couple are yet to confirm or deny the news, but Kim said at New York Fashion Week on Saturday that she’ll discuss it when she’s ready.

She told E! News: ‘[There’s] so many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.

‘I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything.’

A source told PEOPLE last week: ‘The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.

‘Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.

‘They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.’

Kim and Kanye, 40, married in May 2014. They welcomed daughter North in June 2013, and son Saint followed in December 2015.

Their third little one is said to be due in January.

If true, we’re sending all our congratulations to the Kardashian-West family at this exciting time. We’ll keep you updated in due course.