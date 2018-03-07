Kim Kardashian’s Latest Instagram Post Just Angered A LOT Of People

From the editors of Marie Claire

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram activity never fails to get the Internet talking. Whether it’s uploading naked selfies or posting pictures of her toddler daughter wearing fur, her social media posts are always splitting opinion – none more so than her most recent upload.

But it wasn’t mum shamers that took issue with Kim’s most controversial post to date, instead it was animal rights activists, as the 37-year-old posted a photo of a snake seemingly printed all over with the Louis Vuitton logo.

Little Louis. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:55am PST

‘Little Louis,’ the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the post, going on to rake in over 2 million likes. But not everyone was thrilled by the concept, calling the photo out as animal cruelty.

‘Animals aren’t accessories,’ some angry users commented while others labelled it ‘disgusting’.

‘No. Seriously there’s a time to stop. And this is it,’ one user commented. ‘Don’t exploit animals.’

There were a band of loyal followers however who praised Kim’s photo choice, commenting ‘snake goals’ and voicing their own hopes to buy an LV snake of their own.

In fact the only thing that the comment section seemed to agree on is that this could be a not-so-subtle dig at Taylor Swift.

‘Is this a Diss towards Taylor Swift?’ one user commented. ‘If it is, she is the definition of a Savage.’

We don’t know what to think.