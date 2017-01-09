Kim Kardashian’s First Interview About The Robbery Is Seriously Emotional

Kim Kardashian opens up about the terrifying incident in Paris in a new clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians...

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her terrifying Paris robbery for the first time.

The 36-year-old was bound and gagged by robbers who broke into her Paris apartment during Fashion Week last October. And in a new clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim speaks about her horrible ordeal.

‘They’re going to shoot me in the back’, a tearful Kim is seen telling sisters Khloe and Kourtney in the clip. ‘There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.’

Up until now, the mum-of-two has remained silent on her experience, shunning social media for months having only just returned to the spotlight in the past week. At the time, she was said to be ‘badly shaken’.

The clip comes just after it’s being reported by AFP that sixteen people have been arrested in connection with Kim’s robbery.

As well as the robbery, Kim was then dealt another blow just before Christmas when husband Kanye West reportedly suffered a ‘nervous breakdown’ before being admitted to hospital.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

And in the clip, we see Kim sobbing as she tells someone during a phone call: ‘Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?’

An image of her and Kanye together then pops up before we hear Kim saying: ‘I think he really needs me and I have to get home.’

She then tells her sisters about her and Kanye: ‘We’re so close. We feel each other’s pain’.

The new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns in March.