Kim Kardashian Takes The High Road After Ray J’s Comments On Celebrity Big Brother

The KUWTK star has been posting to social media again. But after her ex made 'cheating' claims on CBB, all eyes were on what she might post next...

We’re only three days into the current series of Celebrity Big Brother, and Ray J has done what he was probably put into the house to do – he’s spilled the beans on his relationship with Kim Kardashian West.

During a conversation with his fellow housemates, the One Wish rapper was quizzed on his time with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, which by now we ALL know resulted in a sex tape.

The 35-year-old claimed, ‘We were the same kind of players’.

But close family friend and former X Factor star Stacy Francis wasted no time in calling him out, jumping to Kim’s defence. Recalling a time that she was at Ray J’s family home, the singer insisted that Kim was really into him, saying that she saw her ‘crying her eyes out’.

Stacy said, ‘She was really into you, really in love with you.

‘Kim was not a player.’

But Ray insisted, ‘We were both players, we were both cheaters. You are looking at it through a window. You have no clue – we loved each other.’

When asked about what he thinks of Kanye, he insisted that there’s no bad feeling there, explaining that he doesn’t actually know him, but does listen to his music.

Rumours were rife that Kim Kardashian’s BFF, Jonathan Cheban, might have been heading into the CBB house to confront Ray J about his earlier comments.

Cheban, who has previously taken part in the Channel 5 gameshow, only fuelled the chat by posting about his arrival to the UK on social media.

But after last night’s episode, Jonathan took to Twitter to explain that, in fact, he ISN’T going into the house.

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, decided to keep a dignified silence on the conversation, despite the fact that social media was buzzing.

Instead, the 36-year-old continued to share some adorable family snaps.

This week, Kim made her return to social media for the first time in three months, and has been updating fans with candid polaroids of herself with her two children, North and Saint West, whom she shares with her husband Kanye West.

One fan tweeted her the supportive message: ‘Kim you’re fantastic forever I’ll be by your side @KimKardashian’.

The E! star replied, ‘Awww thank you!!! 😘’.

It seems that 2017 has welcomed Kim back with open arms.