Kim Kardashian West Calls Out A Publication For Body-Shaming Kris Jenner

Not cool.

By Olivia Bahou

From the editors of InStyle US

Kim Kardashian West is standing up for her mum. The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend momager Kris Jenner against an unflattering (and untrue) headline.

Kardashian West shared a Daily Mail story that read: ‘Chubby-faced 22-year-old Kris Jenner models in never-before-seen shots.’

In the gorgeous modelling shots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch looks confident and radiant—and in our opinion, a lot like her daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

‘Chubby really? That’s the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?!’ Kardashian West wrote on Twitter. Any of those adjectives would certainly hold true.

This ‘beautiful, youthful, stunning’ star certainly raised her daughters to stand up for what they believe in.

And we applaud them, because body-shaming is never okay.