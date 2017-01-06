Kim Kardashian Explains Why Her Face Might Look A Little Different

The mum-of-two has been complaining about her psoriasis on social media...

Kim Kardashian is back, people.

Yep, the 36-year-old made her grand return to social media this week after months of shunning the spotlight following her frightening Paris robbery back in October.

And with her return comes a new image for the mum-of-two.

Read: Kim Kardashian’s First Selfie Of 2017 Features A New Piercing…

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Gone is the heavy contouring and bodycon, and in their place, a much more low-key Kim for 2017. So far, we’ve seen the star working plenty of oversized t-shirts and over-the-knee boots, not to mention that edgy new lip ring…

Yep, it’s fair to see Kim’s channelling a new look for the new year. And we have to say, we’re totally loving it.

However, Kim might not be feeling her best right now if her tweets from last night are anything to go by.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously suffers from psoriasis, a long-lasting autoimmune skin condition that causes your skin to flake off in patches.

And last night, Kim revealed that it’s now spreading to her face.

‘Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face 😭’, she tweeted to her fans.

Last year, the star dedicated a blog post to the condition, which Cara Delevingne also suffers from.

‘I don’t even really try to cover it that much anymore,’, she said. ‘Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it?’

And whilst there’s no cure for psoriasis, Kanye West’s wife says she’s learnt to manage the symptoms with cortisone shots and eating the right diet.

‘Everyone with psoriasis has different symptoms; sometimes the rashes are itchy, sometimes they’re flaky. Mine flares up from time to time for different reasons,’ she said.

‘I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Psoriasis or not, you’re still killing it, Kimmy.