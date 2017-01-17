Details Of Kim’s Robbery Ordeal Leaked In French Police Report

Kim Kardashian describes moments leading up to the $5million robbery in Paris.

Details of Kim Kardashian’s horrific robbery ordeal have been published in a French newspaper; their origin being an allegedly leaked police document made just hours after the incident.

The transcribed report reveals the description of the crime made by Kim to French police back in October, following the heist which saw the reality star bound, gagged and robbed of over $5million worth of jewellery in Paris hotel. Paper Le Journal du Dimanche published the police interview in French on January 15th, but has since been translated back into English.

In the allegedly leaked report, Kim outlines the details leading up to the heist, stating that the robbers broke in while she was upstairs working on her computer.

What Kim reveals next, according to the report, is actually quite chilling:

‘I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’. No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up.’

Seemingly knowing exactly what they were after, the robbers pressed Kim about her $4million engagement ring, pulling a gun on the terrified star when she refused to give details.

‘They grabbed me and took me into the hallway,’ she continues. ‘I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.’

French police—who have now charged 10 people in relation to the incident—have yet to release the report officially, but sources have reportedly confirmed to ABC News that the details are correct.

Despite the information (and the shocking detail it contains) having been leaked to the French press, we sincerely hope this is seen as another milestone in the case, and that the perpetrators are brought to justice sooner rather than later.

Wishing Kim K all the very best.