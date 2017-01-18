A Film Source On The Set Of Ocean’s Eight Is Confused By Kim Kardashian’s Behaviour

"We're surprised Kim even showed up for filming"

Kim Kardashian walked a fake red carpet in New York yesterday with sister Kendall Jenner for her upcoming cameo in Ocean’s Eight. But her decision to star in the film is proving confusing to some.

As we know, the 36-year-old suffered a terrifying ordeal when she was robbed at gunpoint for her jewellery stash (worth a rumoured £8.5 million) last October in Paris.

And since her grand return to the spotlight just under a month ago, Kim’s been decidedly more low-key, shunning her OTT jewels and make-up for a new, stripped-back image.

Which is why some have been questioning her decision to film scenes for film about a jewellery heist, especially as it reportedly includes the theft of a necklace in a museum bathroom.

‘We were surprised Kim showed up for filming’, a source from the movie told Page Six. ‘She had seemed totally traumatized by her Paris robbery. But then she’ll still appear in a movie that glamorises a jewellery heist.’

New details of Kim’s horrific robbery were published in a French newspaper earlier this week, with their origin being an allegedly leaked police document made just hours after the incident.

‘I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’. No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up’, reads Kim’s statement.

Seemingly knowing exactly what they were after, the robbers pressed Kim about her $4million engagement ring, pulling a gun on the terrified star when she refused to give details.

‘They grabbed me and took me into the hallway,’ she continues. ‘I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.’

So awful. We’re just happy to see Kim back in the game, and enjoying her life again. Here’s to new chapters.