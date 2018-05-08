Fans All Noticed The Same Thing About Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Appearance
🔥🔥🔥🔥
Kim Kardashian West pulled out all of the stops for the Met Gala, going head-to-toe in sparkling gold.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a custom Versace chainmail gown with spaghetti straps, featuring beaded Byzantine cross motifs as a nod to this year’s theme; Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
The 37-year-old – who made headlines last week after unveiling her KKW Body perfume bottle, which celebrated all of the hard work that she’s been putting into the gym by immortalising her figure – was clearly keen to show off her hourglass shape, cinching her dress right in at the waist.
Kim’s glam was on point too; the reality star opted for a super sleek half-up half-down ‘do (yup, we’re getting total Ariana Grande vibes) and a heavy smoky eye.
Looking hot, lady.
It seems that hubby Kanye West approved, taking to Twitter to share a whole host of flame emojis alongside a picture of his girl.
Of course, many fans couldn’t help but notice that ‘ye wasn’t at the Met Gala himself.
A few questioned why the rapper might have stayed home, particularly as he’s been making headlines with some pretty controversial comments recently.
But fear not, all is well in the Kardashian/West household.
Kim took to her own Twitter account to squash any speculation before it even had a chance to really begin, offering a fair explanation as to why she had walked the red carpet solo.
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
‘Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums,’ she wrote, alongside a laughing emoji and a love heart.
No drama to see here, guys.