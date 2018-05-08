Fans All Noticed The Same Thing About Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Appearance

🔥🔥🔥🔥

Kim Kardashian West pulled out all of the stops for the Met Gala, going head-to-toe in sparkling gold.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a custom Versace chainmail gown with spaghetti straps, featuring beaded Byzantine cross motifs as a nod to this year’s theme; Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The 37-year-old – who made headlines last week after unveiling her KKW Body perfume bottle, which celebrated all of the hard work that she’s been putting into the gym by immortalising her figure – was clearly keen to show off her hourglass shape, cinching her dress right in at the waist.

Kim’s glam was on point too; the reality star opted for a super sleek half-up half-down ‘do (yup, we’re getting total Ariana Grande vibes) and a heavy smoky eye.

Looking hot, lady.

It seems that hubby Kanye West approved, taking to Twitter to share a whole host of flame emojis alongside a picture of his girl.

Of course, many fans couldn’t help but notice that ‘ye wasn’t at the Met Gala himself.

A few questioned why the rapper might have stayed home, particularly as he’s been making headlines with some pretty controversial comments recently.

But fear not, all is well in the Kardashian/West household.

Kim took to her own Twitter account to squash any speculation before it even had a chance to really begin, offering a fair explanation as to why she had walked the red carpet solo.

‘Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums,’ she wrote, alongside a laughing emoji and a love heart.

No drama to see here, guys.