Kim Kardashian Launches An Exciting New Fash-Project

Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner have launched their very first children’s clothing line, Kardashian Kids.

She’s already proven she’s a dab hand at dressing baby Nori, so it’s no wonder mum-of-one Kim has turned her hand to designing for a whole hoard of stylish tots.

Sharing her excitement about the launch on Instagram, Kanye West’s bride-to-be wrote: ‘Today is the day! @kardashiankids launches today at @babiesrus!!!!!!!’

Mum Kris soon followed with a tweet of her own, posting: ‘Finally!! @kardashiankids is available both online and in @babiesrus stores starting TODAY!! #fab,’ which she posted alongside a photo of two leopard-print clad youngsters crawling about a large letter ‘K’.

Kim first mentioned her cute plans for a baby line back in February when a fan grilled her on baby North’s designer ‘drobe.

‘Do u only dress North in designer name clothes? Would u ever go to Target for example?’ they asked, to which Kim replied: ‘Absolutely! She wears everything. I even created a baby line, so there can be super affordable clothes for babies. It launches in March. Kids grow so fast. You need affordable clothes!’

Hands up who else is dying to see Kimye’s little lady modelling the new collection?!

By Robyn Munson

