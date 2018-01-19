Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Her Surrogacy – And Shuts Down One Rumour

The new mum has opened up about her surrogacy and - probably without even knowing - shut down the bizarre fan theory that sister Kylie 'carried her baby'...

The world is always keeping a pretty close eye on the Kardashians.

Thanks to their hit reality TV show and their candid social media accounts, there’s not much that goes down within this family that we don’t know about.

But that doesn’t stop many eagle-eyed fans from putting together a theory or two.

Following the news that Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via a surrogate this week, a weird theory has resurfaced about Kim’s little sister Kylie.

Basically, many believe that she might have been the one that carried KimYe’s baby, despite the fact that 20-year-old Kylie hasn’t even confirmed reports that she’s ‘pregnant’ herself.

Finally, though, we can put this krazy rumour to rest. As Kim herself has spoken out about her surrogate and the birth of her daughter.

In a post on her official website that was titled ‘The Truth About My Pregnancy Decision’, the E! star explained of the surrogacy process: ‘You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.’

There you have it. An agency.

Also sharing the news that their daughter is biologically both herself and Kanye’s, she said: ‘After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier.

‘Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term.

‘Since we implanted my fertilised egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.’

Well, congratulations KimYe.

And now we’ll wait for some official news on Kylie Jenner’s ‘pregnancy.’