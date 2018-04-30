Kim Kardashian Has Something To Say About Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

The KUWTK star is set to speak out on the family drama in an upcoming TV interview...

Kim Kardashian West has become the first family member to speak out publicly about the situation surrounding Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

If you’re a little rusty, let’s give you a brief overview. Khloé welcomed her very first child with the NBA star a few weeks ago but, sadly, they were hit by a pretty devastating ‘cheating’ scandal – which involved some pretty damning video footage – just days before.

Reports have painted a picture of how Khloé has been coping with the allegations; some have said that the 33-year-old is still undecided about whether or not to stay in the relationship, whilst others have hinted that she may be on the way to forgiving him.

Of course, the only people that really know are those closest to her.

Now it seems that Kim has addressed her sister’s relationship, opening up about the ‘sad’ situation in an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen, who is no stranger to interviewing the Kardashian clan in the midst of speculation, can be seen asking Kim directly about Khloe and Tristan in a teaser for the show.

‘Poor Khloé,’ the 37-year-old said.

‘Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f***ed up.’

‘We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can,’ Kim said of her little sister.

‘It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother. If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this. It’s just so messed up.’

Way to take the high road, Kim.