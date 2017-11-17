Kim Kardashian Explains Why She’s Said Nothing About Khloé And Kylie’s ‘Pregnancies’

There are very specific Kardashian-Jenner rules at times like these

Words by Karen Belz

From the editors of HelloGiggles

It’s a hectic time for the Kardashian family — and for their incredible fanbase, as well.

During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian addressed Kylie and Khloé’s pregnancy rumours by simply telling her fans how things go down in their family.

Love them or hate them, you have to have a little bit of respect for the Kardashians. They’ve been videotaping their lives for all to see for a decade (yes, it’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first hit E!) and have documented both the good and the bad.

That may be why we expected to hear these alleged pregnancies confirmed sooner, as they rarely keep quiet about big events.

More: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Sex Of Her Third Child

Love this glam using @kkwbeauty by @makeupbyariel & @chrisappleton1 for LACMA A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Kim herself is expecting a baby, but this time it’ll be through a surrogate. So while she’s opened up about her third child, she’s not piping in to share any news on Kylie or Khloé, whose rumours hit the internet back-to-back. The father of Kylie’s alleged baby is Travis Scott, while Khloé has been linked with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

This isn’t the first time that DeGeneres has tried to get the famous family to spill details — just a few days ago, she asked the same question to Kris Jenner, who dodged the question like a pro. But it was Kim who explained why.

More: Fans Think Kris Jenner Just Confirmed Khloé And Kylie’s ‘Pregnancies’

mood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Okay, I’m gonna break it down,’ she said. ‘This is how it works in the family. When there are lots of rumours, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life [I’m not going to comment].’

If you have siblings yourself, you probably understand this dynamic.

‘We just decided that so much goes on, and that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves,’ she continued. ‘So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumours they might have.’

It’s also important to remember that both Khloé and Kylie don’t owe us any information — even though we’ve seen their lives unfold on television, it doesn’t mean that we have a right to know what’s happening in their bodies.

Whether or not the two decide to confirm is on them. In the meantime, we’ll be marathoning their show as per usual.