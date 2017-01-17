Why Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner’s Red Carpet Appearance Was A Lie

After Kim and Kendall were spotted attending the 'Met Gala' in gorgeous lacy dresses in New York last night, it turns out it was only for a fake Ocean's Eight scene...

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made a rare joint sisters’ appearance in New York last night – but their glamorous night out was not all it seemed.

The siblings were spotted walking the red carpet at the ‘Met Gala’ last night, with both Kim and Kendall looking seriously dressed up in matching white floor-sweeping gowns.

Kim was sporting a gorgeous flowing white mesh Givenchy dress with pretty lace detail which she wore under a furry white coat. Kendall, meanwhile, looked elegant in a high-necked ivory Elie Saab frock that boasted short sleeves and a gorgeously dramatic train.

But whilst the pair acted like red carpet royalty as the paps snapped away, the famous sisters were actually not attending a celebrity-packed event at all.

Nope. They were simply filming scenes for the upcoming Oceans Eight film. Oh!

Kim and Kendall will both appear in the movie franchise as special celebrity guests alongside the likes of Anna Wintour, Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima.

And whilst she didn’t manage to nab a part in the highly-anticipated film, Kylie Jenner didn’t show any signs of being upset as she hung out with sisters Kim and Kendall after they filmed their scenes.

Sharing shots of the girls’ looks on Snapchat, Kylie also posed for a selfie with Kim and Kendall, with the trio all working similar clean beauty looks featuring thick, fluttery lashes and gorgeously dewy bronzed skin.

LOVE seeing these three back together again.

Kim’s fake red carpet appearance came after her recent trip to Dubai with her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, which marked Kim’s first official public appearance in months following her horrific Paris robbery back in October.

The 6-hour seminar included a full make-up session with Kim as well as meet and greet session with fans, with tickets costing a whopping £1,300.

Wowza. We’re so glad to see Kim back in action. Girl definitely hasn’t lost it.