Apparently This Is How Kim Kardashian And Kanye Reacted To Taylor Swift’s Video

The Kardashian-Wests are said to be completely unfazed by the release of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do...

Taylor Swift has come back with a bang.

After teasing fans with the promise of new music, the 27-year-old dropped her new song Look What You Made Me Do last week.

Debuting the video at the MTV VMAs over the Bank Holiday weekend, it’s fair to say that swarms of people were pointing out a number of apparent visual and lyrical digs at the Kardashian-Wests.

One year on from that epic feud – which followed those Famous Kanye lyrics and saw Kim Kardashian taking to Snapchat to leak a phone conversation between her husband and Swift in an attempt to clear his name – the singer appears to have shared her response.

But how do the Kardashian-Wests feel about the whole thing being dredged up again?

Well, according to reports, they couldn’t actually care less.

TMZ report that their ‘Kim and Kanye sources’ have alleged that they believe the feud with Tay is ‘old and buried’.

What’s more, Kim Kardashian is said to be of the belief that ‘the whole feud ended over a year ago,’ according to the source.

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Kimye aside, Taylor also appears to reference a number of other controversial moments in her new track.

Taylor is owning that ‘I heart T.S’ t-shirt worn by ex Tom Hiddleston, and some other scenes are believed to have been aimed at Katy Perry.

The final scene of the music video shows a number of different versions of Taylor from history, with her using words of criticism against herself.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Yup.

Looks like Taylor is looking to shake off her former image and change her reputation for good.