It Looks Like Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Welcomed Their Baby

The couple are now parents of three!

It’s happened! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child via a surrogate, according to TMZ.

The woman – who’s yet to be named by the couple – reportedly gave birth in a private hospital in LA. The publication claims the little girl weighed 7lbs.

Kim, 37, and 40-year-old Kanye announced that they were expanding their family back in September.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE: ‘The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.

‘Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.’

Kim and Kanye married in May 2014. They welcomed daughter North in June 2013, and son Saint followed in December 2015.

With Kim’s younger sister Khloe confirming her pregnancy last month and Kylie Jenner reported to be expecting her first child, this is the first of a number of exciting announcements to come from the Kardashian klan in 2018.

Sending the whole family our congratulations!