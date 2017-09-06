We Have Exciting Baby News About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

The couple's surrogate is said to be pregnant with their third child

AHHH! We have huge news about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West… they’re reportedly expecting another baby!

According to PEOPLE, the surrogate they hired to carry their third child is pregnant.

A source says: ‘The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.

‘Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.

‘They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.’

Kim, 36, and 40-year-old Kanye married in May 2014. They welcomed daughter North in June 2013, and son Saint followed in December 2015.

Their third little one is said to be due in January.

If true, we’re sending all our congratulations to the Kardashian-West family at this exciting time. We’ll keep you updated with all the baby news in due course.