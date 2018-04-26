Kim Kardashian Calls Out The Mental Health Narrative Surrounding Kanye West

'Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually...'





Kanye West seems to get a pretty raw deal when it comes to the headlines.

In true philosophical style, the Life Of Pablo star made his return to social media recently. A number of reports – some questioning his mindset – soon followed. This appears to have been further fuelled by news that he had parted ways with his manager.

Kim Kardashian has now called out media outlets for the ‘disturbing’ narrative that seems to constantly question her husband’s mental health.

‘To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,’ she posted on Thursday night. ‘So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair…’

The KUWTK star then went on to explain that the 40-year-old rapper is ‘a free thinker’ who is ‘years ahead of his time.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him,’ she added.

One part of West’s recent Twitter activity seems to have caused a lot more controversy; his supportive comments about current US President Donald Trump.

As well as posting photos of the famous Make America Great Again caps, ‘ye also wrote: ‘You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We both have dragon energy. He is my brother.’

To make things a little worse for some fans, Trump then went on to Retweet this message along with some words of camaraderie.

‘Thank you Kanye, very cool,’ POTUS wrote.

It seems that Kim felt the need to weigh in on the subject of Trump, with Kanye posting a tweet to explain: ‘My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.’

The mum-of-three also shared with her own fans: ‘Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this.

‘But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine He never said he agrees with his politics.’

Bringing it all back to the original references surrounding mental health, the reality star ended her posts with a final thought.

‘Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.’

This we definitely agree with.

It’s important to ensure that we aren’t trivialising or shaming, especially when it comes to such a sensitive topic that already has such a stigma around it.

We applaud Kim for speaking up.