The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been criticised again...

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to dividing opinion, and it seems as though she’s come under fire once again.

The latest controversy surrounds Kim’s new photoshoot with Interview Magazine, which was inspired by the former First Lady of the United States, Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter, North, @kimkardashian channels Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. 📸 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The images that have been released include some undeniably adorable shots of four-year-old North West with her mum.

But for some critics, cute just wasn’t going to cut it.

The headline of the cover read: ‘America’s new first lady Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West.’

Well, we’ve all heard those Kanye West presidency rumours…

But even the idea of Kim as first lady seemed to have struck fear into some Twitter users’ hearts.

One wrote: ‘When we start comparing Kim Kardashian to Jackie Kennedy we have officially failed as a country.’

Some described the comparison as ‘disgusting’ and a ‘travesty.’

What’s more, a number of people appear to have suggested that Kim’s skin appeared darker than usual in the shots.

This isn’t the first time that the reality star has been caught up in such accusations.

Back in June, Kim addressed claims that she had darker skin in a series of adverts for her beauty range KKW Beauty.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

At the time, she told New York Times: ‘I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people.’

KKWBEAUTY.COM is now live!!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Kim added: ‘I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off…

‘Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.’

Here's a bts pic from our @interviewmag shoot. Just wanted to thank @stevenkleinstudio for pushing me to do a shoot that was very different & powerful & allowed me to pay homage to the iconic Jackie Kennedy who I admire & respect! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

The reality star hasn’t responded to any of the criticism directly related to her latest shoot. But it is clear that it meant a lot to her, and that it was an experience that she loved sharing with her daughter.

On social media, she thanked photographer Steven Klein and said she would ‘treasure this shoot forever’.

Kim added on Instagram: ‘Just wanted to thank @stevenkleinstudio for pushing me to do a shoot that was very different & powerful & allowed me to pay homage to the iconic Jackie Kennedy who I admire & respect!’

By Jessica Ransom