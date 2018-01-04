Kim Kardashian Isn’t Happy With What Some People Are Saying About Son Saint

The KUWTK star has hit back at claims that she left her ill 2-year-old to 'party' on NYE...

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s 2-year-old son Saint recently had to spend three nights in the hospital in order to recover from pneumonia, and Kim and Kanye were there throughout the visit.

Thankfully, Saint is feeling better now and is at home with his family, but that hasn’t stopped some from spreading rumours about what his parents were up to during his illness.

In a Twitter response on Wednesday, Kim made it clear that she will not let the false information circulate any further.

When a fan asked her about a rumour circulating that Kim and Kanye spent New Year’s Eve partying while Saint was in the hospital, and Kim snuffed it out immediately in a strongly-worded Tweet.

‘I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday,’ she wrote.

‘NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.’

After enduring the frightening hospital ordeal, which involved multiple IVs and oxygen machines, it’s hard to blame Kim for clapping back hard against the accusation.

We’re glad Saint is home and feeling better.