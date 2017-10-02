Did Kim Kardashian Hint At Khloe And Kylie’s ‘Baby’ News A Month Ago?

There's an interesting conspiracy theory doing the rounds online...

It’s the question on every Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan’s lips RN. Are Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian really pregnant…?

Kylie, 20, is said to be expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, while 33-year-old Khloe is allegedly three months gone with her and partner Tristan Thompson’s first child.

Weirdly, the rumours came days after it emerged that Kim, 36, and husband Kanye West are having a third little one via a surrogate. Yeah, it’s pretty difficult to keep up these days.

Neither Kylie nor Khloe have spoken out about their ‘news’, but eagle-eyed fans reckon Kim may actually have given the game away a few weeks ago. Ooh.

On 3 September, Kimmy posted an Instagram snap of herself and her sisters posing around a swimming pool together.

She’d captioned the image ‘The 3 of us…’ Nobody really thought much of it at the time, but followers are now wondering whether a part of the sentence is missing.

The 3 of us… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Comments include: ‘…are pregnant,’ and: ‘The 3 of us… ARE PREGNANT.’

Others speculated: ‘Could this be confirmation????’ ‘Hinting they’re all pregnant? This was the weekend Kylie apparently started telling people,’ and: ‘This Is a repost from February obv being sneaky confirming all 3 are pregnant LOL [sic].’

Hmm. It’s an interesting theory, but not everyone’s so convinced.

One sceptical message reads: ‘There’s probably no pregnancies. Just what you call good publicity stunt to hit record hitting ratings on this seasons premiere [sic].’

Well, whatever’s going on with Kylie and Khloe, Kim definitely is expanding her family.

In a preview clip for the new series of KUWTK, we saw her ask Khloe on FaceTime: ‘What happens every time I say: “Guess what?”‘

Khloe replied: ‘You’re either pregnant or a person is pregnant,’ before Kim excitedly revealed: ‘We’re having a baby!’

Aw. We guess we’ll have to keep tuning in to find out the truth about the other ‘pregnancies’…