Kim Kardashian Is Receiving A Lot Of Criticism For Her Latest Instagram Post

And not for the reasons that you would expect...

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to criticism, receiving backlash for everything from her fashion and relationship decisions to her parenting skills and body choices over the years.

But this week the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star came under fire for a very surprising reason after posting a photo to her Instagram account that some of her 106 million followers deemed as offensive.

While it’s not the first time Kim Kardashian has made headlines with her Instagram posts, from uploading naked selfies to teasing news, this is definitely one of the most unforeseen Insta backlashes, with it all stemming from an #ad post of Kim drinking a milkshake in her underwear.

‘Little update for you guys. I’m on Day 9 of my Shake It Baby program from @flattummyco and I’m actually feeling so good. We had a massive Christmas this year and between my Mom’s party, Christmas and New Years… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular work outs and eat healthy. But this program is giving me a kick in the right direction that I need,’ she captioned the snap. ‘These meal replacement shakes are so good and it’s helping me get my tummy back to flat in the new year. The results I’m seeing and feeling are amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks. Because they’re all about getting women back on track… they’ve got a 20% off sale going on right now if you want to start 2018 off right… trust me, you’re going to want to check them out.’

While a lot of celebrities and influencers get criticised for their use of #ads, and you would be forgiven for assuming that Kim faced hate for encouraging meal replacement smoothies, the backlash was actually all sparked by hygiene – or according to some followers, a lack there of.

Fans and followers weren’t impressed by the fact that Kim was not only stripped down to her underwear in the kitchen, but also that she was barefoot.

‘You’re not wearing the proper kitchen wear. That’s a hygiene violation,’ posted one user, while another commented, ‘I couldn’t finish reading what @kimkardashian was selling over the bleakness level of this kitchen.’

Oh dear.