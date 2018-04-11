Fans All Seem To Be Saying The Same Thing About Kim Kardashian’s Holiday Picture

The mum-of-three is holidaying in Turks and Caicos with Kourtney, but fans are unhappy because of what Khloe is now going through...

After allegations surfaced speculating about whether or not Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian, the internet has been waiting for someone in the famous family to speak out.

So far nobody from camp Kardashian has addressed the rumours, although a source has reportedly claimed that Khloe – who is said to be days away from giving birth to their first child together – is trying to stay focused ‘on the positives.’

It has also been said that the ‘family is rallying around her’ for support, but sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are currently away together so the timing is a little unfortunate.

In true Kardashian style, the sisters had been posing up a storm on social media, sharing one bikini snap after the other.

However, Kim’s social media posts seem to now be garnering quite a bit of criticism – as she’s continued to post about her vacay, despite the videos of Tristan that are circulating.

The KUWTK star shared a sassy snap of herself, Kourtney and their friend Kristen Noel Crawley along with the words ‘Ride Or Die.’

Taking to the comment box, one fan wrote: ‘Weird you guys on vacation and posting pictures after what is going on with khole!!!! [sic]’.

‘Get home and take care of your sister,’ another added.

‘I hope Khloe is okay,’ another comment read.

Of course, Kim can’t really do anything about the fact that she’s across the globe from her sister. And we have no doubt that she’s been there for her in every way she possibly can.

Considering Khloe herself hasn’t even publicly addressed the situation, Kim is most likely keeping quiet – and carrying on as normal – in order to respect her sister’s privacy and not draw more attention to the allegations.

According to ET, Khloe’s sisters ‘are being super supportive of her’ and are also determined to not let ‘any news change the importance of how beautiful this birth is for Khloe.’

If history is anything to go by, there’s no denying that this family know how to look out for one another.

And they don’t always need to use social media for that.