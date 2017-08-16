Kim went on: ‘Guys, like, I see you being so petty, bringing up things in his past where he was negative. But he’s also apologized for those things and I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.

‘I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past so like, let him life. I welcome honest comments about my products and because of it, I’m swatching better now. So everyone get off his a**, lets not be so negative, we’re all in this together. There’s room for all of us. Love you Jeffree!’

Finally, Kim clarified: ‘And I want to make one last thing clear, I do not defend people that are racist and I’m very against it. But if someone claims that they have changed, I would love to give them the benefit of the doubt. I pray to God they do change for the sake of my children and my friends.’

Since her words, many fans seem to have been sharing their annoyance at Kim for telling them to ‘get over’ such a sensitive subject.

Returning to her Instagram Stories, Kim issued an apology to her followers, claiming that she felt ‘naive’ to what had occurred in Jeffree’s past, and saying sorry for ‘defending a situation that I didn’t know enough about…’

She said: ‘Hey guys so I really wanted to apologise to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I didn’t know enough about. I just feel a bit naive, and I do really want to apologise for feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism. I just don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really really am sorry from the bottom of my heart.’

Kim continued, ‘I have always been about positivity and I’ve never been a negative person, so my whole thing was like ‘hey guys I don’t want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let’s just move forward, lets like be positive and move past this’. Now I realise that I was a bit naive in saying that.

‘I’m not going against my fans in any way, I just was saying lets get the negativity off my timeline. But you know I’m sorry.’

Saying that she wishes everyone could be ‘positive’, she finished: ‘My last message is that I do believe that people and born to love, and born with love, and that they are taught to hate. So I have always had hopes that people can change and that people can learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again.

‘So never give up hope, that is my message for the day, and that is always what I have been trying to say. I believe in people changing, I believe in people just being better and you know I’ll never give that up, I just want people to be positive.’

By Emily Jefferies