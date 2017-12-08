What Kim Kardashian’s Grandma Thinks of Kim’s Nude Photos Shoots

As it turns out, she's perfectly fine with it

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of Instyle.com

Kim Kardashian West has been known to do a nude photo shoot (or two, or three) every now and again, and we’re all well aware of how her mum Kris Jenner feels about these projects.

But what about her Grandma MJ? As it turns out, she’s perfectly fine with it, and she told Kim so herself while chatting on a video put up Thursday on Kim’s app.

‘Do you think that we are like too sexy? Does it make you uncomfortable when I do photo shoots with my clothes off?’ Kim asked her grandma. ‘What do you think of that? I’m dying to know.’

‘Well I think you like to be nude, all of you guys, and half the people on the Internet, I think it’s a thing now,’ MJ said candidly.

See: Sam Smith Has Something To Say About Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift’s Feud

It’s no surprise she’s fine with it since MJ isn’t a stranger to the concept herself.

‘I always wore a bikini when I was younger,’ she told Kim. ‘Even at home, I’d be dusting with an apron on, and I’d have a bikini. I always like to be free.’

It seems that liking that feeling of freedom runs in the family.