Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumours About Baby Number Four

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West just welcomed their daughter Chicago last week via surrogate, so don’t expect them to make plans for baby No. 4 anytime soon.

Despite a source claiming that the reality star was already planning to ask her surrogate to carry another child, that has decidedly not happened yet, and Kardashian made that clear with a tweet on Wednesday.

When an outlet posted a tweet saying ‘Kim Kardashian “has already asked her gestational carrier if she wants to carry another baby,”‘ Kardashian chimed in with a simple two word shutdown: ‘Fake news.’

PEOPLE had reported that same day that Kardashian has been thinking about baby No. 4 since before baby Chi was even born, but clearly she has not put any of these things into action.

With a week-old newborn at home, it’s safe to say that that’s plenty to handle for anyone – even a Kardashian.