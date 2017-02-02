Um. Did Kim Kardashian Try To Outshine Beyonce’s Pregnancy News?

Fans have noticed that the 36-year-old is yet to congratulate Bey - but she DID post something else on Twitter...

It’s official… Beyoncé is PREGNANT!

Yep. Queen Bey announced yesterday that she’s expecting. And her daughter Blue Ivy won’t just be getting one little brother or sister… because she’s having TWINS!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The 35-year-old singer revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of herself cradling her blossoming bump.

She’d captioned the image: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

Of course, Bey and her husband Jay-Z were immediately inundated with congratulatory messages.

Fans and celebrities alike sent their best wishes, with Brie Larson Tweeting: ‘NO – YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,’ and Rihanna writing: ‘So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! 👼🏾👼🏾.’

But there’s one person who hasn’t congratulated the couple – Kim Kardashian.

Despite Kim’s hubby Kanye West having been close to Jay-Z in the past, the 36-year-old has stayed schtum on the matter on her social media pages.

Some are even speculating that she attempted to OVERSHADOW Bey earlier this week, when she sparked pregnancy rumours of her own. Eep.

After Kim re-Tweeted a cryptic message about the launch of her and Yeezy’s kids’ line, some started wondering if her focus on children’s clothes could have been inspired by some happy news.

Kim shared the fan message: ‘RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch,’ adding a series of emojis – including several baby faces.

This led to excited followers to speculate: ‘Are you saying you’re pregnant Kim??’ and: ‘CANT WAIT KEEKS ANOTHER BABY WEST COMING SOON [sic].’

The mum-of-two was quick to shut the rumours down, responding ‘Def not! 😂,’ but the timing was interesting – did she know Bey was expecting?

TBH, the most likely explanation is that Kim hadn’t even considered the fact that the Tweets could look a little shady, and that she simply congratulated Bey and Jay privately.

But until she speaks out on social media, we have a feeling people are going to keep these rumours going…