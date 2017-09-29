Kim Kardashian West Finally Just Confirmed THIS Baby News…

Reports of the Kardashian/Jenner 'pregnancies' have been circling all week. And we finally have an answer about one of the sisters...

You’ve probably heard ALL about the Kardashian baby rumours by now.

It’s been seemingly never-ending, with reports alleging that Kylie Jenner is ‘pregnant’ with her first child (just a few months after confirming her relationship with rapper Travis Scott) and that big sis’ Khloe Kardashian is also supposedly ‘pregnant’ with her first child, after falling head-over-heels for NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

So proud of my little sis @kyliejenner She has her own show!!!! Tune in tonight on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Although neither of these have been confirmed, Kim Kardashian West HAS finally affirmed some very exciting baby news.

Rumours have been raging for weeks that Kim and her husband Kanye West had hired a surrogate to carry their third child.

And in a teaser clip for the new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 36-year-old can be seen announcing that she is expecting.

Speaking to her sister Khloe on FaceTime, Kim spilled the beans.

‘What happens every time I say “guess what?”’ she teased.

Khloe replied: ‘You’re either pregnant or a person is pregnant.’

Kim then confirmed: ‘We’re having a baby!’

AWW.

Of course, it didn’t take too long for fans to respond to the news.

‘”We’re having a baby” so happy for you Keeks, I know how much you love to be a mom (and you’re an amazing one),’ one fan wrote.

‘WHAT DO U MEAN WE’RE HAVING A BABY OMG YAS CONGRATS KIMBERLY [sic],’ another added.

Offering their congratulations, other reactions included: ‘Congrats on the baby news’ and ‘ommmg congrats kiki!!! so happy for you [sic]’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Of course others continued to question Khloe and Kylie’s alleged ‘baby news’, but there doesn’t seem to be an official response to this yet.

But earlier this week, Kim did hit out at ‘fake’ stories on Twitter.

As part of a rant that followed numerous reports regarding her sisters, the reality star tweeted: ‘Let me just say this… People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH [sic]’.

Season 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts on Sunday.

Eek!