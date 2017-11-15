Kim Kardashian Shares Some Adorable News About The New Addition To Her Family

IT'S A GIRL

Unless you’ve been avoiding the internet like the plague, you’ll know ALL about the baby news that’s surrounding the Kardashian family.

Three of the famous sisters are said to be currently expecting – with the youngest Jenner throwing an adorable baby shower over the weekend. Kim Kardashian West, who also hosted her own celebration a few days ago, is the only one to have officially confirmed that she’s expecting.

The 37-year-old is preparing to welcome her third child, this time through a surrogate, with husband Kanye West. The couple, who married in 2014, already share North, 4, and Saint.

Kim made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show on Monday, where she spoke openly about her family’s baby shower – and also appeared to reveal the gender of her new baby at the same time.

Explaining that she wants North to understand what’s happening, the KUWTK star said: ‘I thought I really do want to have a baby shower, because I want her to feel that something’s coming, and for her to really understand it.

‘So people brought toys and gifts, and she was opening them all up the next day and she said: ‘Mom, you know since baby sister is not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room, and I’ll play with them and make sure they are all okay for baby sister.”

Aww.

Of course, Ellen couldn’t help but notice the wording: ‘She’s a toy tester… and you just told us it’s a girl.’

AHH! A little sister for North and Saint.

Kim has also recently opened up about using a surrogate. Of course, KimYe made the decision following some worrying health complications during her previous pregnancies, but that still hasn’t meant that it was an easy one.

‘You know, it is really different,’ Kim told Entertainment Tonight. ‘Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong.

‘I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still …

‘Knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.’

We can’t wait to meet the new baby West.