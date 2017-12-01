Kim Kardashian’s Former BFF And Assistant Speaks Out After Being Fired

What does Stephanie Shepherd have to say?

Did Stephanie Shepherd just throw some shade at Kim Kardashian West?

On Wednesday, Shepherd — who first became Kardashian West’s assistant in 2013 and briefly rose to be COO of Kardashian West Brands — shared a cryptic post that some people have interpreted to be about her former employer.

‘Self care isn’t always Lush bath bombs & $20 face masks. Sometimes, it’s going to bed @ 8PM or letting go of a bad friend. It’s forgiving yourself for not meeting your impossible standards & understanding you are worth it. Self care isn’t always a luxury but a mean[s] for survival,’ she wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier in November, an insider revealed that Kardashian West decided to professionally part ways with her longtime assistant.

‘Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,’ the insider said. ‘She was a good assistant, but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.’

‘Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways,’ the insider continued, adding that while Shepherd and the rest of Kardashian West’s family remain close, ‘she and Kim aren’t really speaking.’

Another source revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped Shepherd because their relationship wasn’t professional enough.

‘Steph was very friendly with Kim’s family — she was almost part of the family,’ said the source of Shepherd, who had become particularly close with Kourtney Kardashian in recent months.

‘Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional,’ the source continued. ‘It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else.

The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that. They are not friends now.’

The source also added that Shepherd’s Instagram fame added to the rift.

‘Steph went from being an assistant to being a celebrity [and], for a regular girl, she has a huge social media following. She loves the attention, but it took away from her job. There was a feeling that being Kim’s assistant, Steph should stay more in the background.

‘But Kim is the one who helped her get the followers by posting pictures with Steph.’