Kim Kardashian Just Apologised For Her Controversial Halloween Costume

The Kardashian clan are known to go all out when it comes to Halloween and have served up some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of all time.

This year Kim perfectly channelled Madonna, Kendall went all Powerpuff Girls with pal Hailey Baldwin, and we’ll never forget that time Kylie slayed in Christina Aguilera’s Dirty getup. Safe to say they’re the Kweens of Halloween, amiright?

One of Kim’s costumes from this year’s celebrations, however, has been met with strong criticism from fans and non-fans alike.

The soon-to-be mum of three chose to dress as late R&B legend, Aaliyah – which went down like a lead balloon on the internet. The outfit was branded as being in poor taste, while others accused the star of cultural appropriation.

Of course, Kim K is never one to hold her tongue in the wake of a criticism, so naturally she took to her app to make a statement.

‘When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah,’ she said.

‘The look was inspired by what she wore in her “Try Again” music video. I wore a custom bra top and J Brand leather pants. Ariel Tejada did my makeup and Chris Appleton did my hair.’

‘Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone.

‘When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.’

KKW added out that her sister, Kourtney, chose to channel Michael Jackson in the same way, and that her family ‘don’t see colour’.

‘For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axl Rose,’ she said.

‘We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect – it’s that simple!’

Words by Lucy Abbersteen