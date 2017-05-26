Kim And Kanye Celebrate Their Third Wedding Anniversary

It seems the two are still very loved up...

Kim Kardashian West has been getting all gushy about her marriage to Kanye West. And it’s totally adorable.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shared the adorable gifts her beau had delivered to her mansion with her fans.

Despite recent rumours and fears that the showbiz couple might be having trouble, Kim seems more loved up than ever. And we couldn’t be happier to hear it.

The Kardashian sister arrived home to find it was FULL of white roses. Posting a video on social media, Kim gushed: ‘How cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers… Happy anniversary!’

Aww.

Clearly feeling romantic, she also posted a throwback snap on her Instagram from when they first started dating. 3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT Kim captioned the picture: ‘3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️’ in reference to their third wedding anniversary. Kanye proposed to Kim back in October 2013 in San Francisco’s AT&T park, and the couple married in Italy just seven months later. Fast forward to June 2013, and their first child North was born. Kim then gave birth to baby boy Saint in December 2015. Having recently deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Kanye is yet to publicly post anything in honour of their anniversary. See: Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Arrive In Nice… Where Kourtney Kardashian Is Staying However, the couple were spotted enjoying some quality family time with North at Disneyland earlier this week after the rapper had returned from Wyoming, where he has reportedly been creating new music. A source revealed exclusively to E! News that the married couple have been trying to prioritise their relationship despite having such hectic work schedules. The insider is reported to have told the publication: ‘Kanye and Kim are on a good path. ‘They have been really working on their marriage an their overall daily lifestyle with incorporating each other in it during crazy and busy times. ‘Their kids have been the stick that has kept them together in hard times. Kanye and Kim have both been through a lot but they have both got help and counselling on their own and with each other.’ The source added: ‘Saint is more and more like Kanye and he adores him, Kanye loves being around the kids. ‘They really got him back on track.’ With both Kim and Kanye having had a traumatic year to say the least, it’s good to hear the couple are still going strong.By Emily Jefferies