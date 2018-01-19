It Looks Like We Might Not See Photos Of Kim And Kanye’s New Baby Anytime Soon

Well, this makes us feel a little sad...

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are now officially parents-of-three.

The showbiz couple welcomed their new baby daughter via surrogate this week, and Kim has since taken to her personal website to share the exciting news with fans.

‘Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,’ the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote.

The proud parents are yet to share a name, although that hasn’t stopped her Instagram followers from speculating about whether or not they know what it could be.

As with baby North and her younger brother Saint, KimYe’s fans are now eagerly anticipating a first glimpse at the newborn. But, sadly, they might have to wait for quite a while.

According to TMZ, the reality stars have been inundated with ‘multi-million dollar deals’ for first photos of their new daughter.

Sources that are said to be ‘close’ to the situation have reportedly told the publication that various websites and magazines ‘started making offers months ago’, but that Kim and Kanye have rejected them all.

The site goes on to explain that the couple would never accept money for photographs of their children as it would ‘violate their morals.’

Totally understandable. Good on you, KimYe.

However this does mean that we’ll have to wait for the now-traditional Instagram shot to come from Kim. And, if history has shown us anything, this could take a few months.

Well, in the meantime, we hope that the Kardashian clan are enjoying some family time to bond with their new bubba.