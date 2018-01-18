Fans Think They’ve Worked Out The Name Of Kim And Kanye’s New Daughter…

It's an interesting one...

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

Did Kim Kardashian West just drop a hint about her new daughter’s name? Her Instagram followers definitely think so.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed her third child with Kanye West via surrogate earlier this week, shared a close-up photo of the classic Louis Vuitton print with no caption, leading fans to believe that the couple named their new daughter after the brand in some way.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

Kim’s comments have blown up, with fans speculating about what it could be.

The most obvious is that the couple named their daughter ‘Louis’ or ‘Vuitton’ or ‘Louis Vuitton.’

Though, other variations have sprouted too. Some followers have suggested that they’ve just taken inspiration from the label, throwing out names like ‘Lou’ or possibly ‘Elle V.’

The conversation in the comments has also circled back to how Kanye always raps about Louis Vuitton. ‘LV West. Kanye would ALWAYS rap about LV,’ one user wrote.

With another user musing, ‘Kanye is the Louis Vuitton DON. kanyes moms name was Donda. Don West. That’s it … BINGO lol [sic].’

Though, bringing us down to earth, one follower commented, ‘Maybe we all over thinking it and its just her diaper bag.’

Time will tell, but this clue makes us want to know ASAP.