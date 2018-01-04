‘I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future’

Love Island winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay broke our hearts last month when they announced their split.

While Amber has spoken publicly about her heartbreak, Kem has kept a relatively low profile, speaking out this week ahead of his upcoming appearance on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

In an interview with Heat, the 22-year-old Love Island star was asked if there was a chance of a romance blossoming in Dancing on Ice.

‘I’m still in love with Amber Davies as we have just split,’ Kem insisted, going on to add, ‘And anyway, Alex my partner is ten years older than me and has a boyfriend.’

And it looks like this rule isn’t limited to the ice rink, with Kem going on to explain that he would not be dating anyone else, out of respect to his ex-girlfriend.

‘It ended very amicably so out of respect for her, I don’t want to be going out partying and getting with girls,’ he explained. ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but we’re having some space right now.’

It looks like Kem isn’t the only one busying himself to get through his heartbreak, with Amber choosing to focus her time on her new fitness project, Strong Not Skinny.

‘After having a break up I’m going through all the normal things – I get upset, anxious, angry and I get nervous,’ Amber explained on her Insta stories. ’All the things that any normal girl would go through.’

She continued: ‘I thought the best way to get my mind off things and concentrate on myself is to start working out and I couldn’t believe how unfit I was. And then we came up with the idea of helping other girls going through break ups or wanting to get fit or lose weight – something that’s not too hard.’

‘Since being in the public eye, and I think I speak for a lot of girls in the media, we get a lot of nasty comments,’ the Love Island winner explained. ‘We get fat shamed and skinny shamed and I’ve just had enough. There is a lot of girl power too but this project I’m quite passionate about.’

