Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Breaks His Silence On Their Official Baby Announcement

By Karen Mizoguchi

From the editors of PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian has finally made an official announcement of her baby news. And now, it seems as though her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has responded with the sweetest online love letter.

After Kardashian confirmed that she is expecting their first child, the father-to-be, 26, responded to his girlfriend, 33, in the comments section, initially writing, ‘My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something [I’ll] always cherish. Girl you look better now.’

Collecting his thoughts, the basketball star took to Instagram again to express his love and reflect on the first day he met the reality star.

‘My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart [sic] of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments of my life,’ Tristan wrote, crediting fellow basketball player Brandon Jennings with introducing them.

‘I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,’ he continued.

‘Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.’

Just a few hours later, Kardashian took to social media again to express her excitement – complete with a pregnancy emoji.

‘I still can’t believe it,’ she tweeted.

PEOPLE first broke the news back in September that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and Thompson — who have been dating since September 2016 — were expecting a baby together.