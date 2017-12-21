Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Breaks His Silence On Their Official Baby Announcement

"I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them..."

By Karen Mizoguchi  

Khloé Kardashian has finally made an official announcement of her baby news. And now, it seems as though her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has responded with the sweetest online love letter.

After Kardashian confirmed that she is expecting their first child, the father-to-be, 26, responded to his girlfriend, 33, in the comments section, initially writing, ‘My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something [I’ll] always cherish. Girl you look better now.’

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Collecting his thoughts, the basketball star took to Instagram again to express his love and reflect on the first day he met the reality star.

‘My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart [sic] of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments of my life,’ Tristan wrote, crediting fellow basketball player Brandon Jennings with introducing them.

‘I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,’ he continued.

‘Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.’

Just a few hours later, Kardashian took to social media again to express her excitement – complete with a pregnancy emoji.

‘I still can’t believe it,’ she tweeted.

PEOPLE first broke the news back in September that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and Thompson — who have been dating since September 2016 —  were expecting a baby together.