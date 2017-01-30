Why Khloe Kardashian’s Beach Selfie Is Confusing Her Fans

We were too busy focusing on her beach beauty, tbh.

Khloe Kardashian is a regular source of hair and beauty inspo for us.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is looking pretty darn good at the moment, which might have something to do with how happy she is.

The reality star is currently enjoying a vay-cay with her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Burgundy Bitches A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

Of course, a Kardashian/Jenner holiday just wouldn’t be complete without a whole bunch of selfie-taking. Kylie, 19, has been taking care of that on her own, really, inundating her followers with a string of bikini changes.

But Khloe’s latest selfie seems to have split fans completely down the middle. And for one big reason…

Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

The 32-year-old is looking every inch the beach babe with wet-look sun-kissed hair and bronzed make-up.

Boasting lashings of mascara, outlined ‘brows and a nude lip, Khloe captioned her selfie, simply, ‘Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴’.

While we were basking in the make-up inspo, many seemed distracted by something else. Yup, some fans seem to be under the impression that Khloe’s looking a little, well, different.

Comments from her followers included: ‘Eek. Lips look botched’, ‘Leave your face …..alone’ and ‘You are so beautiful koko, please don’t do that to your lips. You’re stunning the way you are ❤’.

Some even compared her to her sisters, with one writing, ‘Someone followed their siblings and got their lips done’. Talking about Kylie, perhaps?

Others, however, were quick to shower Khloe with praise. A lot branded her ‘beautiful’, with other reactions including ‘slay’ and ‘How are u so pretty’ [sic].

Despite fiercely denying having ‘fillers or plastic surgery’ in the past, Khloe did later admit to giving facial fillers a go. Speaking on her own show in March last year, she explained: ‘It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there – I went to have it all dissolved like three times.’

At the time of her confession she said that she was ‘afraid to do it again.’

If (and that’s a big IF) Khloe has made the decision to experiment with fillers, it’s entirely her choice.