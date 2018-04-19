Is This The Reason Khloe Kardashian Gave Baby True Tristan Thompson’s Surname?

Many fans have been wondering...

Khloe Kardashian seemed to surprise a lot of people when she announced the name of her baby daughter True Thompson.

The KUWTK star unveiled her baby’s moniker on Instagram four days after the birth, and many were waiting to see what surname she had chosen.

You’ve almost definitely heard all about the ‘cheating’ allegations that surrounded Khloe and her beau Tristan Thompson in the days leading up to their first child’s due date.

The reality star’s fans, it’s fair to say, were not impressed by the speculation. And many were waiting for a sign from Khloe, with a big question mark over whether she would let her new baby take his name.

‘Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,’ Khloe wrote on Instagram, revealing that she had gone with his surname. ‘Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!’

Kris Jenner broke her silence on the little girl’s first name, explaining that it was a big part of their family. ‘My Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! [sic],’ she said of the family tradition.

But what about the surname?

Well, according to TMZ, Khloe was ‘beyond conflicted’ and thought long and hard about whether to go with Kardashian or Thompson.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

A source alleged to the website that ‘Khloe chose the name True about a month ago’, way before the ‘cheating’ scandal, but in the wake of those videos she ‘took a couple of days’ to consider the surname.

She is said to have settled on Thompson because she felt it was ‘the right thing to do.’

Whatever the reason behind the decision, we love the name.

All that’s left now is to wait for the first picture…