Apparently Khloé Kardashian Has ‘Given Tristan Thompson Another Chance’

Reports claim that they are giving things a go...

According to reports, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are making a go of things – despite those heartbreaking ‘cheating’ allegations.

The 33-year-old has not publicly addressed the accusations, which surfaced just days before she gave birth to their first child together, despite the fact that her sister Kim Kardashian West and her mum Kris Jenner have both broken their silence on the subject.

The new mum has been spotted out and about with her daughter’s father over the past few days, even sitting courtside at a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game to support him.

‘Khloé has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True,’ an insider reportedly told E! News. ‘Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloé desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family.’

‘Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloé by being in limbo with Tristan,’ the source added. ‘Khloé decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward.’

It seems that Tristan has now returned to their home in Cleveland, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly ‘set guidelines and boundaries’ for their relationship going forward.

‘She wants to make sure she is not embarrassed and heartbroken again, but everyone is warning her,’ the insider also told the publication.

So how does Khloé’s family feel about the whole thing?

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

They are said to be ‘being supportive’ of the decision, but they ‘don’t agree’ with it, according to the report.

Here’s hoping that it’s all happiness for them now…