Khloe Kardashian Has Released A Statement Following The Birth Of Baby True

The KUWTK star has spoken out, and it's quite revealing...

Khloe Kardashian is a now a mummy, having given birth to her daughter about a week ago.

Of course, sadly, the circumstances surrounding the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s first birth were hardly ideal.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson were hit by ‘cheating’ allegations just days before welcoming their child, after videos of the NBA star appeared to show him getting pretty up close and personal with a number of other women.

Naturally, fans of the KUWTK star did not take kindly to the news. Her family wasted little time in rallying around her, amid reports claiming that her life ‘came crashing down’ when she heard the speculation.

Many were left feeling heartbroken for Khloe and pretty disappointed in Tristan.

But, aside from the official announcement about baby True Thompson on Instagram, Khloe hasn’t said anything publicly since becoming a mum.

Until now.

The 33-year-old has penned a post for her official website, khloewithak.com, to break her silence. Ignoring the allegations, Khloe decided to focus on the positives – the support she has had from her sisters.

‘It’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up,’ she wrote on the site.

‘My sisters are all such phenomenal moms! I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me,’ Khlo’ continued.

‘Even though I’m not big on taking advice – I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines – it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much.’

This comes after reports allege that Khloe and Tristan ‘haven’t spoken in days.’

A source also reportedly told PEOPLE: ‘She left the hospital and is staying at Tristan’s house with the baby. She still can’t believe what happened earlier this week.

‘She is very bitter about it. She doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him. She will make sure her daughter still has a good relationship with him, though. Tristan is bonding with the baby.’

We know how close the Kardashian clan are, and we’re pleased to hear that they’re providing so much support to Khloe.