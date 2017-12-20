Apparently Khloé Kardashian Is Enjoying ‘Being Out Of The Spotlight’

The KUWTK star is rumoured to be 'pregnant' with her first child...

Part of, arguably, one of the most famous families on the planet, Khloé Kardashian has been taking a back seat when it comes to the spotlight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star – who is said to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson – has been enjoying the downtime that’s come with being ‘pregnant’, a source has told PEOPLE.

‘Khloé is ecstatic about being pregnant,’ the source reportedly explained to the publication.

‘She has been fine with being out of the spotlight. It’s like she realised that she needed a break. The baby is a huge blessing in many ways.’

The source also opened up about the 33-year-old’s relationship with her beau. Khloé is said to have a ‘great relationship’ with the Cleveland Cavaliers player – something that she, herself, has discussed publicly a number of times.

This week, Khloé opened up about what a great year it’s been for her, writing: ‘Wow, 2017. I can honestly say this was one of the best years of my life.

‘So many incredible things happened and lots of good memories I’m going to hang on to forever.’