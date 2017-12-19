Khloé Kardashian Accidentally Revealed THIS Major Pregnancy Hint On Snapchat

And everyone is getting excited…

From the editors of People

Words by Jen Juneau

Khloé Kardashian has her pregnancy priorities straight.

The reality star shared a new clip with her Instagram followers on Sunday, promoting a one-day discount on her DIFF Eyewear line.

But eagle-eyed fans could also catch a glimpse of something unmistakable in the reflection of her lenses: a full-body pillow, which many women are known to use specifically during pregnancy.

Kardashian, 33, is hardly the first celebrity to jump on board the full-body-pillow train. Hilaria Baldwin — who’s currently expecting her fourth child with husband Alec Baldwin — loves one brand so much she brought it with her one year while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

‘My husband stole my Snoogle,’ she told People at the time of after recounting a hilarious story about fielding questions at the airport about the huge comfort item she was toting in addition to her luggage.

We’ll definitely be snagging an infamous Snoogle when we get pregnant!

The entire KarJenner family has remained tight-lipped on both Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancies, but a source told People recently that Kardashian wants to ‘give birth in L.A.’ and ‘be with her family’ for Christmas.

‘Khloé seems very happy,’ the source added of the mum-to-be, whose baby boy on the way is her first child, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. ‘She doesn’t really talk about the baby. She hasn’t had a baby shower yet, but has one scheduled.’