Khloe Kardashian Is Said To Be ‘Distraught’ By Allegations That Tristan ‘Cheated’

The KUWTK star is reportedly stuck in Cleveland while she waits to give birth, but her mum is said to be by her side...

It’s fair to say that Khloe Kardashian is going through a very difficult time at the moment.

The 33-year-old is set to welcome her very first child any day now, so it should be one of the happiest times of her life, but unfortunately recent reports have alleged that her boyfriend (and father of her child) Tristan Thompson, 27, could have ‘cheated’ on her.

The reality star hasn’t publicly commented on the claims, but her best friend does seem to have spoken out with one not-so-subtle Instagram quote.

As for her family, the Kardashian/Jenners have remained silent and continued their usual social media activity, but reports have suggested that Kris Jenner is by Khloe’s side. The mum-to-be is currently believed to be stuck in Cleveland, unable to travel, waiting to give birth.

With great love… 💌 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:38am PST

‘She’s distraught,’ a source reportedly told E! News on Wednesday. ‘Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to LA and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn’t let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her.’

‘She will obviously never be able to trust Tristan again or look at him the same way,’ the source continued. ‘Her world is shattered. She is in complete disbelief that this is happening. The family absolutely believes it’s in Khloe’s best interest to end the relationship but will support her either way.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

For the last few weeks Khloe has been preparing to welcome her daughter at her and Tristan’s home in Cleveland.

‘Khloe moved her life to Cleveland for Tristan and made sure he was a priority so something like this wouldn’t happen,’ another source has explained to the publication. ‘She feels defeated and betrayed. Kris has been there to help calm her. They are all really worried, and all of the sisters are dropping everything to be with her. They all keep reassuring her that everything will be OK and to stay calm for the baby.’

‘At this point in time, Khloe doesn’t want to speak with Tristan,’ the source added. ‘And the family is keeping them apart until she goes into labour.’

We’re sending our love to you, KoKo.