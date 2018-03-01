Yes, Khloé Kardashian Is Safe to Fly to Japan While 8 Months Pregnant

By Alexandra Whittaker

Khloé Kardashian is a busy lady. She’s got her Good American line to run, she’s got her family’s reality TV show and, oh right, she’s 8 months pregnant.

When the star traveled to Japan with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian this week, she received quite a bit of social media flack for it. Why? Because she embarked on a long flight late into her pregnancy.

In light of the comments about the safety of flying with a due date approaching soon, Kardashian chose to clear the air herself once and for all. It started with a direct response to one of the tweets asking if she could fly so late into her pregnancy.

‘I’m allowed to travel according to my dr,’ Kardashian tweeted Wednesday. ‘Of course, before our flight, I took all precautions and got my body checked from my dr and I’m completely healthy. I wouldn’t put my baby at risk in any way.’

Kardashian’s doctor is right on the money. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, pregnant women are generally safe to travel by plane up to 36 weeks of gestation. At 8 months, Kardashian would be 33 to 36 weeks. Furthermore, the concern over flying while pregnant has more to do with the risk of a woman’s water breaking on the plane, and less to do with actual risk to the baby.

‘Flying does not have any effect on the pregnancy,’ Brisbane obstetrician Dr. Will Milford tells ABC. ‘You’re not more likely to go into labour or break your waters from flying. What airlines are worried about is a woman giving birth on the plane, the risk of which obviously increases as you get close to your due date.’