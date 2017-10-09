Khloe Kardashian Just Hit Out At ‘Baby Bump’ Speculation On Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star definitely ISN'T confirming anything just yet...

Unless you’ve been living under the sea, you’ve probably heard the rumours that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old has been dating the NBA player for around a year and, according to multiple reports, is three to four months gone.

Announcing the unconfirmed ‘news’ – just days after ‘pregnancy’ speculation starting circling about her younger sister Kylie Jenner – a source revealed to PEOPLE: ‘Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled.’

There’s been no official word from Kamp Kardashian, but Khloe did recently make a return to Instagram.

She shared a number of snaps from a shoot unveiling her new Good American collection. And despite being seen out and about in baggy clothing of late, she’d opted for a figure-hugging leather look.

Can't believe it's been nearly one year of @goodamerican!! 👆🔥👏 Welcome these beautiful ladies to the #GOODSQUAD!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

One of the shots showed her staring straight into the camera, with her arm across her stomach.

Khlo’ told her followers: ‘You’ll be rocking these all season long ladies…’ But a number of eagle-eyed fans seemed distracted, focusing instead on whether or not they could spy a growing ‘baby bump’.

One commented: ‘You can see that baby bump!!’ while others wrote: ‘She looks pregnant,’ and: ‘Is that baby bump or I’m just trippin [sic]’.

However, Khloe now appears to have shut the speculation down. According to Buzzfeed, she commented on the image: ‘This is a peplum shirt. It flairs out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed.

‘In some of the pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin….’

Hmm. Whatever the truth behind the speculation, it’s clear that Khloe’s not ready to talk about it yet.

So while we’ll leave her to confirm or deny the news in her own time, we’ve just gotta say, how FABULOUS is she looking?