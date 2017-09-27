Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

Many sources have reported to PEOPLE that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old blonde beauty has been dating NBA player Tristan Thompson since September 2016, who already has a son named Prince Oliver who was born in December 2016.

‘Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,’ a source told the publication. ‘This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.’

According to reports, Khloé is the third Kardashian-Jenner sibling to currently be expecting a child – after rumours circulated that a surrogate is carrying sister Kim’s third child and 20-year-old half-sister Kylie is expecting her first.

‘Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore,’ the source went on to tell PEOPLE.

‘This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,’ they continued. ‘But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.’

Another insider revealed that both Kylie and Khloe are due around a similar time: ‘They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters… Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it.’

Khloe has previously opened up about her desire to start a family with Tristan on KUWTK: ‘He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.’

Chatting to ES Magazine in April, Khloe seemed seriously committed to her man: ‘I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.’

‘I definitely want to be a mom,’ she continued. ‘But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.’

Is now the right time, then? Eek, we really hope so…