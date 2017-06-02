Khloe Kardashian Rocks An Au Naturel Look On Snapchat

And one part of the 32-year-old's body gets a lot of attention from fans...

Khloe Kardashian has shared a fresh-faced video on Snapchat – and looks just beautiful.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 32, had just finished a workout, meaning she’d taken things back to basics by working a simple tied-up hair and sports bra combo.

See: Khloe Kardashian Shares A Video Of Kendall Jenner Falling Over

In the clip, Khloe spoke about the benefits of exercise. Obviously this is an important message, but fans seemed to be more focused on one particular part of her appearance.

As you probably know, speculation has been rife over the past couple of years that Khloe’s undergone a nose job.

She’s denied this a number of times, saying her new look is all down to contouring – and now it seems she was telling the truth. Because when you compare yesterday’s Snapchat to past pictures, it’s clear that nothing has changed.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Not that we ever doubted her honesty, obvs.

See: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Future With Boyfriend Tristan

Back in 2015, Khloe took to her website to write a post entitled My Face is Filler-Free B****es. In this, she said: ‘Let me set the record straight, once and for all: I haven’t had any fillers or done any plastic surgery. YET, LOL [sic].

‘I don’t need work on my face just yet because I have an amazing makeup team. Their contour game is so on point that I feel like I get a nose job every single day – and I love it!

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘However, it DOES bother me when people say that I got procedures done to my body because it absolutely discredits two and a half years of constant workouts.’

Then last month, Khloe’s make-up artist Joyce Bonelli told nymag.com: ‘I’ve given Khloe [Kardashian] the best nose job for eight years with contour. No, she didn’t [have surgery], it’s just make-up.’

It’s a little sad that it took Khloe going make-up free to prove her doubters, so let’s all back off and just appreciate how flippin’ gorge she is, eh?!