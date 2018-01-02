Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Can’t Wait For ‘New Beginnings’ In 2018

And we’re getting excited for her…

From the editors of InStyle US

It’s been a big year for Khloé Kardashian, who, as we know all too well, is expecting a baby boy with NBA star Tristan Thompson. New Year’s Eve found Khloé in a reflective (yet exuberant) mood as she reviewed her top nine Instagrams of 2017 and shared her thoughts about her goals for the year to come.

(Two of her greatest hits, for the record, were her baby bump reveal and the glittery, bump-hugging jumpsuit follow-up she gifted us for Christmas. Others included photos of her and Thompson kissing and their Game of Thrones Halloween costumes.)

‘Top nine of 2017!!,’ the Revenge Body star wrote. ‘2017 you’ve been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!! Honor the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all!’

‘We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds. And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing! I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let’s rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness! Lord knows I’m grateful for the place I am in in my life! I tell Him daily but I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!!’

‘Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I’m thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I’m trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don’t dwell on your past too deeply. Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!’

Here’s to staying positive in 2018—and to more great photos from Khloé.