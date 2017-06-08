Khloe Kardashian Reveals She May Have Trouble Getting Pregnant

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has faced some tough news recently...

Khloe Kardashian has had some upsetting news from her fertility doctor.

In scenes recently shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we saw the family GP assess the star’s chances of conceiving with an ultrasound.

He said: ‘What we’re looking at is [if] there’s nothing that’s going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy.

‘These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are. There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.’

Khloe seemed shocked, blurting out: ‘Shut the f*** up! This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?’

Family 💜 Thank you @mrmikerosenthal for always taking the BEST pictures! Memories of Costa Rica! PS I think that's Kourtney's bathing suit by my feet 🙈 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

The scenes were aired after Khloe recently opened up about her desire to have a child.

She told ES magazine: ‘I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.’

Her sister Kim Kardashian has also been going through worry about conceiving after she found out she may not be able to carry a third child after the birth of her son, Saint.

The showbiz star admitted: ‘I have had to go through multiple things to try and do it on my own but I do not think that is looking good for me but I am not giving up.

‘So it is a process. You kind of see the whole thing on this next season of our show… of me begging Khloe to help out, but I do not want to do that to her.’

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that everything goes smoothly for the two sisters and their families.

By Emily Jefferies