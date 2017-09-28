So is it true or not?!

It has been pretty hard to keep up with the Kardashians recently, with not one, not two but THREE members of the family being reportedly pregnant.

Kim, Kylie and Khloe are all yet to confirm or deny the news that they are each expecting, but speculation has been running riot after sources close to the family seemingly confirmed the big news.

The most recent rumour is that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson – who already has a son from a previous relationship.



And now Khloe best pal Malika Haqq has spoken out about their relationship…

Talking to the Mirror, Malika shared her thoughts on Tristan: ‘I think he’s a lovely man. He’s like a big brother to me.’

‘You’ve got to know your bestie’s man!’ she joked.

Though she didn’t directly confirm OR deny the pregnancy rumours, she mysteriously said: ‘If Khloe’s happy, I’m happy. I genuinely love the guy.’

Aw! We love that.

The Kardashian star has previously revealed on the hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she plans to have a big family with her basketball beau.

‘He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there,’ she said on the show.



‘All I want for her is whatever makes that little heart smile,’ Malika – who has been besties with Khloe since they were both teenagers – told the publication.

‘It’s been awesome to have been on part of the journey with them and to congratulate them in a way they 100 per cent deserve,’ she praised the famous family. ‘We kind of signed up to share [our] lives. I still think they’ll share when they are ready to share…’

Let’s hope they’ll share soon, eh?